VIDEO: Pod of orcas caught on drone

Youtube user films family of orcas swimming near Horseshoe Bay

A family of five orcas were spotted having a whale of a time in the waters off Horseshoe Bay on the weekend.

The video was captured with a drone by a nearby resident.

It wasn’t the only footage of whales along the coast captured recently.

A group of swimmers in North Vancouver had a close run-in with three killer whales while jumping off rocks at Whytecliff Park.

Warning: Mature language used, viewer discretion is advised.

A whale of a good time here at Whytecliff Park today. A post shared by Robin Léveillé (@robin_leveille) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

