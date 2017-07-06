VIDEO: Pod of orcas caught on drone

A family of five orcas were spotted having a whale of a time in the waters off Horseshoe Bay on the weekend.
The video was captured with a drone by a nearby resident.
It wasn’t the only footage of whales along the coast captured recently.
A group of swimmers in North Vancouver had a close run-in with three killer whales while jumping off rocks at Whytecliff Park.
Warning: Mature language used, viewer discretion is advised.
