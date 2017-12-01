2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday season at Bower Place in Red Deer.

Lyn Radford, Board Chair of the the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society, said the holiday merchandise line is the perfect gift for the Games enthusiast in your life.

“This initial product line offers a glimpse of what we will offer. The selection will continue to expand up until Games time to provide items for every season and every age group. Plus, I am excited to announce that we will have Waskasoo plush toys available for this holiday season.”

The holiday line includes men’s, women’s and youth clothing items and collectibles. The line will expand weekly until Christmas, including the addition of a Waskasoo plush toy in mid-December.

The Games Gear kiosk is open in Bower Place during regular mall hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January 7, 2018. In February 2018, an online portal for Games Gear will launch.

For more details on the 2019 Canada Winter Games, visit canadagames.ca/2019.