7 Days - August 14

MONDAY

Sunnybrook Farm Museum Day Camps take young people back in time to experience pioneer life in early Alberta. Feed chickens, make butter, pump water, cook on a wood stove, take part in fun farm chores, and explore the 1889 log home. Some field trips included. Camps run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for ages five to 12 years old. Early registrations recommended. Costs are $35 per day or $165 for one week. Phone 403-340-3511.

Red Deer Synchronized Swim Club will hold a summer camp on Aug. 15-19. This camp includes the flexibly of gymnastics, the lifesaving skill of swimming, the artistry of dance and the team aspect of cheer. No experience is necessary. Full days goes 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for eight years and up for $250 and a try it out program from 3 to 4 p.m. for ages five years and up for $50. Register through the City of Red Deer at 403-309-8400 or email looknbook@reddder.ca.

A Pirate Party will be held at the Dawe Branch of the Red Deer Public Library on Aug. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Activities for ages nine to 11 include the movie Sinbad: The Legend of the Seven Seas and snacks. Kids are encouraged to dress like a pirate. For more information call 403-341-3822.

Red Deer Legion Branch #35 year round events: carpet bowling on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.; Bridge on Thursdays at 1 p.m.; and meat draws on Fridays at 5 p.m., and Saturdays at 4 p.m. Phone 403-342-0035.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S.) is a non-profit weight loss support organization which holds regular weekly meetings in Red Deer and Blackfalds. Learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise and more. Visit a meeting free of charge. For locations and information call Gail at 403-340-1859 or toll free at 1-800-932-8677 or see www.tops.org. Meetings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays in the evenings, and on Tuesday mornings.

Memorial Society of Red Deer and District offers information on funeral options. A lifetime membership costs $25 and can be transferred to other societies in North America at little or no cost. To purchase a membership, or find out more, phone 403-346-4636 ext. 109, or see www.memorialsocietyrd.ca, or email to info@memorialsocietyrd.ca.

The Ross Street Piano is back for the summer. This community piano is located in front 4916 - 50 Street. Play it.

Kinship Camp 2011, designed to encourage social skills and competence for children, will be held on Aug. 15 to 19 for ages seven to nine and Aug. 22 to 26 for ages ten to twelve. Camp is sponsored by Learning Disabilities Association and will be held at Davenport Church of Christ. Cost is $385. Apply by calling 403-340-3885 or email prgrams@LDreddeer.ca.

TUESDAY

The Learning Disabilities Association of Alberta offers ongoing registration for tutoring in reading, writing and math. This tutoring offers individualized programing and instruction to suit the needs of the child. Additional screening for Irlen Syndrome for those with visual perceptual difficulties is available. For more information call 403-340-3885, email programs@LDreddeer.ca or visit www.LDreddeer.ca

Cronquist House tea and light lunches will be offered Tuesdays to Fridays at the historic house at Bower Ponds open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting July 5. Contact Shelly at 403-346-00055, or email to rdchs@telus.net. Reservations preferred but not necessary.

Wrap Up Party for the Summer Reading Club at the Dawe Library will be held on Aug. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Join in games, activities and a performance by magician Brian Lehr. For more information call 403-341-3822.

Accessible Computer Workstation is available at the downtown branch of the Red Deer Public Library. This station is designed to fit wheelchairs of any size and has different keyboards, a Bigtrack mouse, a Kurzweil reader that reads print aloud, screen magnification software and the JAWS screen reader for those with vision loss. For more information call 403-319-9312.

Red Deer Horseshoes Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday evening starting at 6 p.m. — weather permitting — at the horseshoe pits north of the Golden Circle. There is a $10 per person yearly registration fee. Novice and experienced players welcome Aug. 16 and 18. Contact Marg at 403-347-2087.

WEDNESDAY

Summer day camps in both French and English are offered at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre. Call 403-346-2010 for more information.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters encourage people to become a friend to a little brother or sister. Visit www.yvc.ca, stop in at the Youth and volunteer Centre or call 403-342-6500 for an information package.

Youth Unsung Heros — mental health support for ages 16 to 25 is offered by the Schizophrenia Society every second Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call the office at 403-342-5760 for more information. The group meets next on Aug. 17.

Norwegian Laft Hus Society Museum is a handcrafted replica of a 17th century farmhouse from the Numedal District in Norway, including a sod roof and collection of antiques. Located in Heritage Square behind the Recreation Centre, the museum’s summer hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and closed Mondays and holidays. Join in the weekly session of Norwegian Rosemaling, painting, Hardanger embroidery or other crafts. Lessons are available. Phone 403-347-2055 for more information.

RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre demonstrations are held Wednesday afternoons until Aug. 31, 2 p.m. at the Innisfail Police Dog Service Training Centre. Large groups should book by calling 403-227-3346.

Canadian Blood Services Community Blood Donor Clinics are held at 5, 5020 68th St. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or visit www.blood.ca.

Red Deer Legion Old Time Dance with Gaetz Valley Minstrels is on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $6, or $11.95 with buffet starting at 5 p.m. Phone 403-342-0035.

Splash into Summer with the Penhold and District Public Library free summer reading program. On Aug. 17 enjoy Under the Sea for ages four to 6, 10:30 a.m to noon and ages seven to 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call 403-886-2636 for more information.

Cultural Awareness Cafe on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Hub commemorates world youth and world humanitarian days with the program In the Spirit of Ubuntu. Local and global speakers plus representatives from the Global Foundation for Somalian Women. For more information call 403-346-8818 or email jan.underwood@care2centre.ca.

THURSDAY

Red Deer Learning Circle is a program designed to teach life skills to adults with developmental disabilities. For more information call Jeannie or Dixie at 358-7816.

Sponsor a Sitter programs provides young people, ages 11 years and up and who may need financial help, an opportunity to take the St. John’s Ambulance babysitter course. To register call 403-342-7744.

Garage sale will be held at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church with proceeds going to youth initiatives at the church. Sale runs Aug. 18 from 4 to 9 p.m., Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Doug at 403-343-8566.

Flower and Garden Show presented by the Red Deer and District Garden Club, will take place on Aug. 18 in the Golden Circle from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. A tea will be offered by the Golden Circle from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Entries my be dropped off on Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Anyone may enter; there is no entry fee. Show booklets are available at the Golden Circle or go online to http://members.shaw.ca/rdgc/fullguide.pdf

Red Deer Cruise Night will be located at Parkland Mall, weekly on Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. until the end of September, weather permitting. Free to attend, and all models of classic and custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome. Barbecue in support of Red Deer Food Bank will be held. Phone 403-342-5355 or 403-346-1551.

Clothing Zone is open on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Victory Church in Red Deer. Donated clothing is accepted and redistributed to those in need, from infants to mothers-to-be, from medical scrubs to business attire. The Resource Zone is also available for books, and other media on helpful topics at the same time, at the same location. Email vcrd@vcrd.ca, or phone 403-343-2484.

Red Deer Area Hikers meet on Aug.18 at the north side of the Red Deer Curling Club parking lot at 8:30 a.m. to depart for a 10 km hike around the Kerry Wood-McKenzie Loop. Hike will be cancelled if raining or about to rain. Bring lunch. Phone Art at 403-347-5778, or Jim at 403-347-1684.

Jazz at the Lake, the annual Jazz Festival in Sylvan Lake, kicks off on Aug. 18 with Johnny Summers’ Little Big Band Concert and Swing Dance at the Royal Canadian Legion, 8 p.m. Aug. 19 Michael Kaeshammer and his Trio at the Alliance Community Church, 8 p.m. Other ticketed events include Donald Ray at a Blues Bash at the Lions Hall and the Tommy Banks Trio, 8 p.m. at the Alliance Community Church. Enjoy lots of free musical events around town. For a full listing go to www.jazzatthelake.com

FRIDAY

Summer Raft Tours are organized by Kerry Wood Nature Centre. Private bookings are also available. Call the Nature Centre at 403-346-2010 for dates and times.

Bashaw 100 Anniversary and Homecoming will be celebrated from Aug. 19 to 21. The weekend includes a community poker games, a grandstand show featuring Gord Bamford, Jalayne Tradler and Ty Christian Wilson, old-tyme music and dance with the Xtatix Big Band, beer gardens, a show and shine and much more. Visit enjoybashaw.com/centennial-registration php, or pick up anniversary passes and program an Bashaw Neighbourhood Place or the town office.

SATURDAY

Whisker Rescue will be at the Tailblazers store with cats ready for adoption from 1 to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

Sunnybrook Farm Museum celebrates family fun with Pioneer Days on August 20 and 21. Event features pancake breakfasts 8 to10:30 a.m. tractor parade, a silent auction, Cockshutt antique tractor and farm equipment exhibit, antique toy display, children’s pedal tractor pull and an RCMP dog demonstration at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20. Also featured are live farm animals, food concession, beef-on-a-bun dinner at 4 p.m. on the Saturday, live music by Dani-Lynn Trentham, face painting and children’s activities both days. Gate admission is $5 per person or $15 per family. Parking is available at the AMA parking lot just west of the farm. For more information call 403-340-3511 or visit www.sunnybrookfarmmuseum.ca

Family Drop-In Storytime is offered on Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the downtown branch of Red Deer Public Library. Songs, finger plays, crafts and more geared to three to six year olds. Children under three welcome with an adult. Phone 403-346-4576.

Red Deer Runners meet at the Red Deer Recreation Centre every Saturday at 9 a.m. for a fun run. Novice to advanced runners who want to meet new people and enjoy the social atmosphere of a group are invited to participate touring around the city on sidewalks and city trails, and learn more about the trails. Once a month the group hosts a fun event. See www.reddeerrunners.org, or phone 403-347-0430.

All Wheels Poker run for ALS goes Aug. 20 with registration at 9:30 a.m. Ride leaves Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson around 10 a.m. Barbecue by donation on route. Registration is $10 plus $10 per hand map route. For more information contact Gladys at 403-341-3040 or email

gweiland@gasolinealltharleydavidson.com

Fiestaval Latin Festival takes place on Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. in the heart of downtown at Ross Street and 49th Avenue. Latin bands, dancers, community vendors, Latin food venders, arts and crafts, beer gardens and more will entertain up to 8000 people depending on the weather. For more information visit www.fiestaval.ca

Justin Bickford Memorial Mini Golf Tournament goes on Aug. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Summerland Leisure Park Mini Golf and Driving Range, west of Lacombe. Cost is $5 per person. Event also features facepainting, bouncy castle, hotdogs, chips, pop and a 50/50 draw. For more information contact Carolyn at 403-748-3144.