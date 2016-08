Let the Christmas season begin

The flame from Air-ristocrat Balloon Rides lights up Ross Street during the Christmas Parade Tuesday night.

Thousands took advantage of chinook weather to line Ross Street for the parade and take in the kickoff event to the Festival of Trees in City Hall Park.

Activities included the lighting of the park’s trees and the city’s Biggest Christmas Tree in front of the Old Court House, live entertainment and free hot chocolate.