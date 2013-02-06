Find us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter
Randoms snowshoeing


JEFF STOKOE/Advocate staff
By Staff Writer - Red Deer Advocate
Published: February 06, 2013 11:23 AM

Brazilian exchange student and Kerry Wood Nature Centre volunteer Julia Katzer tries her hand or in this case her feet at snowshoeing at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre this week. On Sunday Feb. 3 a Random Snowshoeing event will be held at the nature centre where participants who want to try out some snowshoes will get the chance. Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m this Sunday the Kerry Wood Nature Centre will provide the shoes for those who want to experience a winter activity. Admission by suggested donation of $3 per person or $10 per family.

 
