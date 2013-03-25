SLIDESHOW — Hospitals Lottery Red Deer prize home

Recommend on Facebook

Of the 560 prizes available through the Hospitals’ Lottery 2013, none is grander than the new house located at 201 Van Slyke Way.

At 2,584 square feet, the home is large, modern, and suited for fun and comfort.

Along with four bedrooms, the house features a media room with a 92-inch screen, a master jet tub, a bar and a gas fireplace.

The house serves as the grand prize of the 15th incarnation of the lottery, which this year is raising funds for the outpatient department at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Located in the Vanier Woods East phase two development, the house is open for public viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. daily, with viewing hours extended to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

A virtual tour of the home is featured at www.hospitalslottery.com.

There are a number of ways to get one of the 92,000 tickets available in the lottery.

By phone, tickets can be bought at 403-340-1878 or 1-877-808-9005.

Tickets are also available online at www.hospitalslottery.com, at the home itself, or at the foundation office on the main floor of the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

By mail, tickets can be ordered from PO Box 1098, Red Deer, AB, T4N 6S5.

Individual tickets are available for $25. For five tickets, the price is $100; for 15, the cost is $250.

There will be two days of prize draws. The June 25 early bird draw, for tickets purchased by June 9, will be for a choice between a truck and holiday trailer combo or a $57,500 cash prize.

The final draws, for the house and hundreds of other prizes, will be on July 8. The last day to purchase tickets is June 23.

Last year’s lottery was a sellout, a first for the fundraiser.