Volunteer opportunities -January 8

Recommend on Facebook

Special Events

• ACFA needs people to help run games or activities and also people to help set up on March 3 to 5 for Red Deer Carnaval. Contact Josee at 403-986-4350 or acfardmarketing@shawbiz.ca.

• Alzheimer Society is seeking bingo volunteers at Cannery Row Bingo Hall for evening shifts on Thursday, Jan. 20, and afternoon shifts on Saturday, Feb.12. Contact Terisa 403-318-6418 or stmatejka@xplornet.com.

• CNIB needs bingo volunteers for an evening bingo 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Red Deer Bingo Center on Dec. 2, and Jan. 29. Contact Rosane at 403-346-0037 or Rosane.butz@cnib.ca

• Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life Planning Committee needs a luminary coordinator, relay coach, entertainment and activities, logistics, volunteer coordinators and many more! Contact Melonie at 403-309-5427, melonie.richard@cancer.ab.ca.

• Central Alberta AIDS Network Society needs volunteers to help with props and behind the scenes of The Vagina Monologues in February 11 and 12 at The Memorial Centre. Contact Shelly at 403-346-8858 or shelly@caans.org.

• Habitat Team Building Days Groups (of five to 20 individuals are needed to participate as teams in constructing a Habitat home. Contact Ashley at 403-309-0998 or habitat3@telus.net.

• The Kidney Foundation of Canada urgently needs volunteer canvassers for their March Drive Campaign, March 1 to March 31 for Kidney Health Month. It takes just one or two hours to canvass your neighbourhood, your business or workplace. Contact Barb @1-800-461-9053 ex. 223 or funddevelopment@kidney.ab.ca.

• The Lending Cupboard is looking for hands on volunteer work. Come see us on our Volunteer Recruitment Day, Jan. 11, 2011 at 5406C 43 St. Our volunteers help clients with their equipment needs, complete forms, dismantle and re-assemble medical equipment in three hour shifts on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. Contact Elizabeth at 403-356-1678 or visit www.lendingcupboard.org

Ongoing Events

• The Arthritis Society of Alberta and NWT needs education leaders to present information to the public using prepared material, and general volunteers to distribute posters, make calls, etc. Contact Dallas at 403-340-0781.

• Art from the Streets is seeking artistic volunteers to commit a minimum of three hours per month facilitating free art creating sessions at Potter’s Hands. Contact Doris at 403-396-1182.

Berachah Place, a drop in centre for Red Deer’s homeless, is looking for volunteers on Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 6:00 p.m. Contact Kimberly at 403-877-8055.

• Bethany Care Society—CollegeSide has opportunities as a beauty salon assistant, office assistant or computer assistant plus our regular opportunities as meal time assistants, maintenance assistants or resident visitors. Contact Janine at 403-357-3702 or fraserj@bethanycare.com.

• Brain Injury Association of Alberta is in need of an administrative support volunteer and a data entry/internet researcher. Some work may be done offsite. Contact Arlana at 403-309-0866.

• Canadian Blood Services is seeking volunteer speakers to help recruit blood donors and raise awareness of the increasing need for blood and new blood donors, and clinic hospitality volunteers. Contact Diane at 403-755-4337 or diane.huston@blood.ca

• Canadian Diabetes Association is seeking office volunteers with some computer experience for one morning or afternoon per week and diabetes awareness speakers with good public speaking skills to deliver prepared presentations. Training is provided. Contact Helen at 403-346-4631 or helen.robertson@diabetes.ca.

• Canadian Mental Health is seeking volunteers to work at the Bargain Treasures Thrift Store. We offer a supportive, fun, team orientated environment with flexible hours. Please contact Marg at 403-342-2266.

• Canadian Red Cross is seeking volunteers with excellent public speaking skills to make presentations to seniors. Help is also needed for the health equipment loan program, disaster services, administration and special events. Contact Rhonda at 403-346-1241 or Rhonda.schwab@redcross.ca.

• Catholic Social Services is seeking residential visitor volunteers. Contact Angela at 403-347-8844, or email angela.beishuizen@catholicsocialservices.ab.ca.

• Central Alberta AIDS Network Society (CAANS) is seeking volunteers for their front desk, special events, or to assemble harm reduction essentials. Volunteers need to feel comfortable with people who are drug users, trans-gendered, homeless, sex trade workers or gay/bisexual. Contact Shelly at 403-346-8858 or shelly@caans.org.

• Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic volunteer lawyers are needed to help support the work of the legal clinic that provides free legal advice. Lawyers must be bar certified or retired. To learn more contact Kathy at 403-314-9129 or Kathy@communitylegalclinic.net.

• Central Alberta Pride Network is seeking advisory committee members to help organize events and programs for the GLBT community in Central Alberta. Contact Mark at nqcastle@gmail.com.

• Central Alberta Refugee Effort (C.A.R.E.) is seeking volunteers for a variety of positions, including: volunteer friend, translator/interpreters, cultural consultants and immigrant seniors and youth program volunteers. Call 403-346-8818 or email care2@telusplanet.net.

• Central Alberta Special Equestrians need volunteers who are passionate about horses or helping people with disabilities or, have great ideas for fundraising? We are seeking board members as well as barn, program and lesson volunteers who have that passion or those ideas! Contact Jody at 403-348-7050.

• Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter requires volunteer movers. Compensation for mileage is in the form of a tax receipt, and lifting may be required. Contact Anna at 403-597-4142 or anna.sheridan@cawes.com.

• Central Alberta Women’s Outreach Society needs childcare volunteers; experience an asset, strict confidentiality required. Contact Anna at 403-597-4142 or anna.sheridan@cawes.com.

• Child and Youth Friendly Red Deer is seeking youth aged 14 to 19 years to be youth reviewers. Reviewers will visit businesses and organizations and identify barriers and provide suggestions on how to improve child and youth friendliness. Food and freebies are bonuses of this volunteer opportunity! Contact Amanda at 403-342-8102 or Amanda.ens@reddeer.ca.

• Citizens on Patrol Join the neighborhood patrol and report on suspicious activity in your community. Contact Troy at 403-358-6301, or troy.ropchan@telus.net, or Constable Chris Kosack at 403-341-2000, or chris.kosack@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

• Crisis Center Sexual Assault Services needs volunteers for the 24 hour Sexual Assault Crisis Line. Work from the safety and comfort of your own home to provide support and information to assist people working through life’s challenges. Call Perry-Lynn Lyon at 403-340-1124.

• Deer Park and Lancaster Community Association has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities, ideal for those seeking a flexible schedule and wanting to help out in their community. Call 403-346-1660 or email deerplca@gmail.com.

• Extendicare Michener Hill has a variety of positions available including resident visitors and activity volunteers. Contact Charlee at 403-348-0340.

• Family Services of Central Alberta is seeking an administrative volunteer for two to three hours per week, a home support visitor for a senior gentleman, a volunteer board member with business or legal background for a service club, and volunteers for Parent Link at Parkland Mall. Contact Shamara 403-343-6400, or sohm@fsca.ca or visit us at www.fsca.ca

• Golden Circle Seniors Resource Center is seeking volunteers to help with the hot lunch and supportive transportation programs and seniors application assistants. Contact Diane at 403-343-6074, extension 108 or dlester@goldencircle.ca.

• Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers to assist in the various phases of constructing a Habitat home. Job sites run Tuesday to Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with half days available. Needed skills can range from willing worker to contractor. Contact Rachel at 403-309-0998 or habitat3@telus.net.

• Ignite the Flame Ministries International is seeking advisory committee members for their Choicepoint (addictions treatment), •

• Diversitas (support for the GLBT community) and Shaw Bears (helping children in distress) programs. Contact Mark at info@ignitetheflame.ca. For more info go to www.ignitetheflame.ca

• John Howard Society of Red Deer is recruiting board members who would like to help the society in their mission to provide effective, just and humane responses to the causes and consequences of crime. Board meetings are held in the evenings six times per year.

• Kids Help Phone is seeking community chapter council volunteers who will ensure, through fundraising activities and corporate relationships, that Kids Help Phone will be there for kids who need help or trustworthy information on difficult issues. Contact Kate at 403-476-0385 or kate.munoz@kidshelpphone.ca.

• Learning Disabilities Association of Alberta, Red Deer Chapter is seeking board members, volunteer tutors and conference committee members. Contact Sheryl at 403-340-3885 or email execdir@LDreddeer.ca.

• The Lending Cupboard is seeking hands on volunteers for the medical equipment loan program for two to three hour daytime shifts. Contact Shirley at 403-342-7871 or visit www.lendingcupboard.org.

MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving requires volunteers for the board of directors, coordinators for the Strides for Change

• Walk-a-Thon, and victim services advocates. Contact Joan McIntyre at 403-347-9922 or maddrd@telusplanet.net.

Magdalene House Society is seeking volunteers for their Temporary

• Foreign Workers support group to assist migrant workers with understanding our culture, language and legal system. Commitment would be for up to two years. Contact David at 403-342-6191 or dacat2@shaw.ca.

• Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northern Alberta is recruiting for wish interviewers, wish grantors and committee members to promote awareness of the organization and its programs. Contact Amber at 780-444-9474 or view full details at www.makeawishna.ca.

• Meals on Wheels needs volunteer delivery drivers. Do you have 90 minutes, one day a week? Contact Cheryl at 403-340-2511 or rdmealsonwheels@shaw.ca.

• The Memories Rediscovered Project is seeking a funding researcher/writer and an Interview coordinator for a video documentation of Canada’s military veterans. Contact Allan at 403-887-7114 or email alcameron@themrp.org or visit www.themrp.org

• Michener Services is seeking volunteer friends to spend time exploring interests with our clients. Flexible shifts; training and support provided. Contact Carmen at 403-340-7803 or email at carmen.kostiuk@gov.ab.ca.

• Parkvale Lodge is seeking volunteers to exchange library books, decorate on special occasions, visit, lead the Parkvale Sensationals choir or provide entertainment for residents of the lodge. Contact Ellie at 403-343-0688.

• Pines Lodge is looking for volunteers in their Supportive Living and other areas to help lead games or crafts, visit, decorate, read to people, organize the library or lead a men’s group. Contact Diane at 403-343-0656, ext. 3.

• Piper Creek Lodge is seeking exercise leaders, bingo callers, games leaders or one on one visitors. Contact Diane at 403-343-0656 ext. 3.

Red Deer Action Group is seeking board members. Meetings are held every second Wednesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. Email rdag@telus.net or call 403-343-1198.

• Red Deer Food Bank is seeking warehouse helpers, hamper assistants, and food sorters. Our volunteers’ greatest asset is their willingness to help their community. Volunteers under 16 need an adult to accompany them. Contact Alice at 403-342-5355 or rdfoodbank@hotmail.com.

• Red Deer Native Friendship Society is seeking a community board member for a one year term. Meetings are the second Thursday of each month. Contact Sheralle at 403-340-0020 or ed@rdnfs.com.

Red Deer Search and Rescue is seeking a fundraising chair who would like to work with a great group of talented volunteers to maintain and develop fundraising opportunities. Experience with AGLC rules an asset but the group is willing to train! Contact Randi at 403-392-8226 or sargirl67@hotmail.com.

• Red Deer City Victim Services requires victim services advocates to offer support, information and referrals to those touched by crime or tragedy. Please contact Const. Chris Fry at 403-341-2043 or rdcvsu@telus.net.

• Red Deer College is seeking front of house volunteers for a variety of events that require ushers, ticket takers, coat check attendants, program dispensers, and concession workers. Contact Lynda or Sherry at 403-342-3519 or Lynda.sando@rdc.ab.ca.

• Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society is seeking a catering crew chief to organize their catering crew. Experience in hospitality preferred. Good organizational skills and an ability to be flexible and independent are needed. Contact Eileen at 403-346-0055 or rdchs@telus.net.

• Red Deer Community Chaplaincy is seeking groups of two to four volunteers to assist ex-offenders in reintegrating back into society. Commitment is one evening meeting per week for one year. Compassion and skills in setting boundaries are required. Orientation session Jan. 15, 2011. Contact Don Stoesz at 403-227-8199 ext.1519.

• Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery is seeking artist assistants for MAGnificent Saturdays. Tap into your creative side and help families create art together! Contact Karli at 403-309-8441 or Karli.kendall@reddeer.ca.

• Red Deer Neighbourhood Watch is seeking a secretary, and a board director. Contact Michael at 403-343-6181 or email mlmaracle@shaw.ca.

• Red Deer Public Library Adult Literacy Program at the Dawe Library is looking for volunteer tutors to assist students with reading, writing and speaking English or basic math skills. Students are from all walks of life and from many countries. Contact Lois at 403-346-2533 or lprostebby@rdpl.org.

• Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre is seeking volunteers for our pediatric kindergarten tours, acute care recreation therapy, intensive care unit, surgical family liaison program and, a brand new position — special care nursery greeters! Contact Volunteer Resources at 403-343-4715.

• Red Deer Youth Justice Committee needs panel members. Commitment is usually two panels per month, two hours per panel, weekdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Contact Joyce Scott at 403-343-2487 or rdyjc@hotmail.com.

• Rural Victim Services Society is seeking advocates who will offer 24-hour crisis assistance to victims of crime and other tragic circumstances. Contact the program director at 403-343-5504.

• Sewing Project is seeking a sewing volunteer to install or repair zippers into clothing for distribution to various local charities. Contact Sue at 403-346-4636.

• St. John Ambulance is seeking first aid responders to provide first aid services at community events. For more information please visit www.sja.ca or call 403-342-7744, Ext. 3103.

• Suicide Information and Education Services special event, fund raising and project volunteers are needed; times are flexible based on the projects selected. Contact Jennifer at 403-342-4966 or email Jennifer@suicidehelp.ca.

• Ten Thousand Villages is seeking volunteers to work in the store. Learn about Fair Trade and art from other countries and share the knowledge with customers. Contact Leslie at 403-341-0178 or visit www.tenthousandvillages.ca.

• United Way of Central Alberta welcomes board members, campaign and administrative volunteers and citizen review committee members. Join us in building an extraordinary community! Contact Cathy at 403-343-3900 or email cathy@caunitedway.ca.

• Victory Church is seeking volunteer childcare assistants for Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to provide care for children between six months and five years old. Contact Tara at 403-347-9939 or thordar@telus.net.

• Westerner Park is seeking event volunteers for their Northern Star Talent Search, Artistic Expressions, Kids’ Corral, Pony Chuckwagon, Little Red Barn and Ag Awareness, Westerner Championship Dairy Showcase, and Livestock events. Contact Westerner Park at 403-343-7800 or askus@westerner.ab.ca.

• Whisker Rescue is looking for a pet foster home coordinator and also volunteers to assist in fund raising, transporting animals, work in our adoption room, or to provide a foster home for felines. Contact Stacy at whiskerrescue@shaw.ca.

• World Vision needs volunteer advocates in our own community and around the world. Check out volunteer opportunities overseas. Contact Andrea at Andrea_Neilson@worldvision.ca or visit http://www.worldvision.ca/GetInvolved/volunteer/Pages/volunteer-with-world-vision.aspx.

• Youth Voice is looking for ages 14 to 19 years of age to volunteer with the City of Red Deer to ensure that issues important to youth are heard by decisions makers. Contact Brian at brian.einarson@reddeer.ca.

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” - Oprah Winfrey . Help make things right. Start the New Year off by volunteering. For more volunteer opportunities, visit CiRS Volunteer Services at www.cirsonline.ca or call 403-346-4636.