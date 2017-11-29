Blue Flame Kitchen: Curried shrimp with a southeast Asian influence

Our Curried Shrimp has a Southeast Asian-inspired coconut milk base and a combination of spices, ginger and a fresh burst of cilantro. Serve with jasmine rice to soak up the sauce.

Teriyaki is a Japanese marinade that suits nearly any protein that it touches. Here, we season some tuna steaks with a slightly spicier version than the traditional, with the addition of Worcestershire and ginger. Cook some short-grain Japanese rice as a side.

CURRIED SHRIMP

1 pkg (340 g) frozen raw shrimp, thawed

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1/2 cup (125 mL) finely chopped onion

1 tbsp (15 mL) grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp (15 mL) curry powder

1 can (14 oz / 398 mL) coconut milk

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact. Pat dry with paper towels; set aside. Heat oil in a frypan over medium heat. Add onion and saute for 3 – 4 minutes. Stir in ginger and curry powder; saute for 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp are pink, about 3 – 4 minutes. Do not overcook. Stir in cilantro and salt. Serve immediately. Serves 3 – 4.

TERIYAKI TUNA STEAKS

1/2 cup (125 mL) soy sauce

2 tbsp (25 mL) dry sherry

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped green onion

2 tsp (10 mL) grated fresh ginger

1 tsp (5 mL) sesame oil

1 tsp (5 mL) Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 lb (1 kg) tuna steaks, 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick

To prepare marinade, combine all ingredients except tuna in a heavy zip-lock plastic bag. Add tuna and squeeze bag to coat tuna with marinade; seal bag and place on a plate. Refrigerate, turning bag occasionally, for at least 1 hour or up to 2 hours. Remove tuna from marinade; discard marinade. Grill tuna on an oiled grid over medium heat on natural gas barbecue for 4 – 5 minutes per side. Tuna will be medium rare. Serves 6.