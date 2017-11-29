Blue Flame Kitchen: Curried shrimp with a southeast Asian influence

Our Curried Shrimp has a Southeast Asian-inspired coconut milk base and a combination of spices, ginger and a fresh burst of cilantro. Serve with jasmine rice to soak up the sauce.

Teriyaki is a Japanese marinade that suits nearly any protein that it touches. Here, we season some tuna steaks with a slightly spicier version than the traditional, with the addition of Worcestershire and ginger. Cook some short-grain Japanese rice as a side.

CURRIED SHRIMP

1 pkg (340 g) frozen raw shrimp, thawed

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1/2 cup (125 mL) finely chopped onion

1 tbsp (15 mL) grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp (15 mL) curry powder

1 can (14 oz / 398 mL) coconut milk

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact. Pat dry with paper towels; set aside. Heat oil in a frypan over medium heat. Add onion and saute for 3 – 4 minutes. Stir in ginger and curry powder; saute for 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp are pink, about 3 – 4 minutes. Do not overcook. Stir in cilantro and salt. Serve immediately. Serves 3 – 4.

TERIYAKI TUNA STEAKS

1/2 cup (125 mL) soy sauce

2 tbsp (25 mL) dry sherry

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped green onion

2 tsp (10 mL) grated fresh ginger

1 tsp (5 mL) sesame oil

1 tsp (5 mL) Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 lb (1 kg) tuna steaks, 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick

To prepare marinade, combine all ingredients except tuna in a heavy zip-lock plastic bag. Add tuna and squeeze bag to coat tuna with marinade; seal bag and place on a plate. Refrigerate, turning bag occasionally, for at least 1 hour or up to 2 hours. Remove tuna from marinade; discard marinade. Grill tuna on an oiled grid over medium heat on natural gas barbecue for 4 – 5 minutes per side. Tuna will be medium rare. Serves 6.

Previous story
Gardening: Gardeners can turn to green arrangement at this time of the year
Next story
Market Gypsy: Making connections

Just Posted

New Supreme Court Justice taught many Red Deer lawyers, nomination lauded

As dean of the University of Calgary’s faculty of law newly appointed… Continue reading

Central Alberta Economic Partnership offers training to help communities maintain, grow economies

Vital to any community’s health are its businesses and training provided through… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties arrest 20 people by targetting crime hot spots

Red Deer Mounties arrested 20 people, including “habitual offenders” through their crime… Continue reading

Bashaw RCMP release photo of truck linked to armed robbery of Alix hotel

Mounties continue to investigate the armed robbery of an Alix hotel and… Continue reading

Trudeau names Alberta judge Sheilah Martin to Supreme Court of Canada

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Alberta-based judge Sheilah Martin… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Red Deer opioid death rate 2nd in Alberta based on population

16 fentanyl-related deaths in Red Deer in 2017

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month