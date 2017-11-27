Extreme Esteem: Hidden in plain view

“You are the master of your destiny. You can influence, direct and control your own environment. You can make your life what you want it to be.”

– Napoleon Hill, American self-help author

“Try this,” my wife insisted. “It’s still missing something.”

My wife was having me sample her Bolognese spaghetti sauce.

“It tastes great to me,” I responded. “Maybe more oregano?”

“Worcestershire!” she exclaimed, reaching for the cupboard door.

As humans, we’re often looking for the missing ingredient in our lives, even though we might not be sure exactly what it is. It could be anything from love, peace and prosperity to the ideal partner, ideal job or the break that’ll change everything.

We falsely assume that when we find or come to realize what it is that’s missing, we can be happy and content. The paradox is that often what we presume we’re missing is both within us and right in front of us – hidden in plain view.

I’m speaking of that feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when something doesn’t feel quite right. Is it a relationship that doesn’t feel fulfilling? Could it be a job where you feel dissatisfied or unappreciated? Maybe it’s a place, a community, where you just don’t mesh with the residents?

It’s vital to pinpoint the moments that leave you feeling unsettled, then look for what causes them. We all have trigger points – words, images, situations – that will touch off those feelings. Condemnation from a colleague or supervisor could trigger childhood feelings associated with disapproval from your mother. An offhand comment about your finances could trigger childhood feelings associated with an angry, judgmental outburst by your father. The more aware you become, the more able you’ll be to recognize your triggers and, ultimately, the beliefs and perceptions that support them.

I want to share with you a process I use that may help you recognize a triggering moment, the feeling, thought and ultimately, a causal pattern.

When I began my journey of self-esteem, I carried a small notepad with me. I understood that thought will always precede feeling, so anytime I felt upset, depressed, anxious or if something appeared missing, I would pause to record my thinking. I soon discovered a sequence: triggering event = thought = feeling. We can even add the word behaviour after feeling.

I also discovered that I could only be “triggered” if the event hit upon a deep-seated and, often, self-defeating belief I held about myself. For example, for many years, I held an ingrained idea that I was unworthy of happiness, success, and abundance. If someone suggested I was getting paid more than I deserved or that I wasn’t skilled enough to perform my work efficiently, it would trigger feelings of depression and anxiety.

Conversely, if someone criticized me in an area where I held a firm, confident belief about myself, I would have no difficulty stepping up and defending my skills.

Further investigation revealed that many of my negative beliefs originated in my childhood – they were part of my early programming. Perhaps the same holds true for you. Not everything I experienced as a child was negative nor every word spoken to me a criticism. As a quiet, introverted child, however, the cruel words and the put-downs seemed to be the ones that took root and laid the foundation for many unhealthy beliefs and perceptions. Many have been dislodged, but I have more work to do.

“At the centre of your being, you have the answer,” wrote Lao Tzu, Ancient Chinese philosopher and writer. “You know who you are and what you want.”

Dig deep to uncover the source of discontent – look inside for the missing ingredient. Be willing to lay bare those uncomfortable feelings and disempowering beliefs. It’ll take some effort and more than a little soul-searching, but the reward will be a deeper understanding of yourself and your motivations, and perhaps, an insight into what’s truly going on inside your head.