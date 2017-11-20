Extreme Esteem: The art of self-appreciation

“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars and see yourself running with them.”

– Marcus Aurelius, Ancient Roman emperor

Art loved fly-fishing. His casts were poetic, his line threading intricate patterns in the air. It was not catching fish that inspired Art. Art appreciated the masterful creation of the perfect fly, the artistry of a perfect cast, and the blissful solitude of being one with nature.

To me, it seemed that only while fly-fishing did Art enjoy any peace of mind. Art had nurtured a deep and abiding appreciation for his hobby, but sadly had invested far less time developing an appreciation for himself. He died a man burdened by despair, depression, anxiety and a variety of addictions that eventually overwhelmed him.

It’s all right to appreciate yourself. In fact, it’s vital for a happy and vibrant life. Self-appreciation requires you accept yourself as you are, acknowledge opportunities for improvement but, most importantly, recognize your gifts and talents. Now there are some people who might consider self-appreciation vain, egotistical and even inappropriate, but without appreciation, your self-esteem can take a dramatic hit.

Some of the most successful people I have met openly acknowledge their gifts and talents. It’s all right to say, “I’m pretty good at this!” Accepting ourselves and knowing our uniqueness allows us to build upon it. Do it! Critique it! Learn and improve!

When I first started speaking to groups and organizations, it took me a long time to reach the point where I could appreciate my abilities. People would say, “That was a great talk!” and I would blush and deny it was true. One day someone challenged me and said, “If you don’t think you’re good at speaking, you should probably stop doing it.”

Your belief in yourself and willingness to recognize your value establishes the foundation upon which all your achievements will be built. Sure, there’s something to be said for being in the right place at the right time, but without talent and a willingness to embrace it, your life path could well lead to a dead-end. The absence of self-appreciation and self-worth leads to poor self-esteem and a lack of opportunity in your life.

In today’s age of social media, it’s easy to compare ourselves to others and lose faith, believing our work, passion or gift is of less value than that of our neighbour – that we’ve been short-changed in the talent department. Truth be known, few if any of us have been “short-changed,” and with an acknowledgement of our talents and an appreciation for our skills, we can accomplish many great things.

Mastering a hobby and growing to enjoy its rewards takes time. It’s the same with self-appreciation. You learn to love and appreciate yourself, to speak to yourself kindly, to utilize your gifts and work to gradually become the very best you. In the process, you’ll enhance your self-esteem and contribute to making the world a better place.

Starting today, look for things you like about yourself. Years ago, I started packing a small notepad with me. In it, I would write down things I could celebrate. “I am creative – today I wrote a great advertising campaign.” “Today I am resourceful – I changed the oil and filter on my motorbike.” “Today I am insightful – I offered advice to my daughter about her career path.” Like me, you might be amazed by your many skills and talents.

“Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line,” said legendary comedian Lucille Ball. “You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.”

Appreciate your hobbies but, more importantly, appreciate yourself. Cultivate a love for you. Remember to look inside for approval and appreciation and never outside.

Murray Fuhrer is a self-esteem columnist.

Previous story
Mielke: Playing Santa’s elf’s helper
Next story
Harley Hay: Dr. Reginald Smoot weighs in on DT

Just Posted

Police allege bodily harm caused by impaired driving

Red Deer RCMP to lay charges

Four people arrested after gas and dash

Four people were arrested after an alleged gas and dash in two… Continue reading

Arrests made at Red Deer Rebels game

Charges pending against two people

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline in close vote

CALGARY — Nebraska’s Public Service Commission has approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route… Continue reading

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

TORONTO — One of Canada’s high profile weather forecasters is warning Canadians… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

CP Holiday train to stop in Ponoka for another year

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

100+ Women Red Deer donate to Christmas Bureau

About $14,000 will help with Christmas hampers and toys

Most Read

  • Mielke: Playing Santa’s elf’s helper

    I took a giant step out of my safe little cocoon of…

  • Extreme Esteem: The art of self-appreciation

    “Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars and see yourself…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month