Les Wiggett 1932 Plymouth coupe hot rod

Les Wiggett of Red Deer with his 1932 Plymouth coupe hot rod at a recent Cruise Night at CrossRoads Church. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Name: Les Wiggett, Red Deer

Make/Model: 1932 Plymouth three window coupe Hot Rod

Tell me about your car

“It’s a 32 Plymouth 3 window coupe, its got a 350 Chev and a 350 automatic, Jag independent rear-end, rack and pinion steering, heat, air, that’s about it I think.”

What kind of speed do you get out of this car?

“Fast as you want.”

How fast do you drive it?

“The speed limit.”

Is this a remake?

“It’s an original 32 Plymouth, all original steel, its just been modified into a hot rod.”

Do you attend many car shows?

“Fairly often yeah, whenever I’m around town I usually try to make it. We don’t travel around to shows, but we go to the odd one, just depends if we are in town.”

