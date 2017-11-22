Gardening: Hydroponics like all forms of gardening takes time and labour

Hydroponic growing systems have been available for the home and commercial growers for decades. Designs change but in reality they can be divided into five types of hydroponic systems are popular: wick, water culture, ebb and flow, drip, nutrient film technology and aeroponic. Systems can be purchased or built using plans that are available on the internet or in books and magazines.

The wick systems is the same that is used for self-watering planters. A water reservoir holds the moisture and nutrients which are drawn toward the plant roots using fibers. Various growing media can be used to provide structure for the roots: vermiculite, soilless mixture, perlite or coconut fibers.

Water culture is commonly used for water loving plants such as lettuce. Plants are placed in a Styrofoam container and float on top of the reservoir with their roots in the nutritional solution.

An ebb and flow system works by using a pump to flood the plants roots with nutrients on regular intervals with excess moisture and nutrients flowing back into the reservoir. Plants are secured into a frame with containers that contain a growing medium such as: coconut fiber, vermiculite, granular rock wool or small rocks.

The drip irrigation system is used in many different types of horticulture. A pump sends a solution through narrow tubes to each plant individually. Excess moisture can run back into the reservoir or the system must be set up so each plant receives the exact amount of solution needed, when required.

The nutrient film technique consists of plants being held upright in plastic baskets and their roots dangling into a tube or tray where a constant stream of nutrient enriched water flows over the roots and into the reservoir to be recycled.

An Aeroponic system is similar to the Nutrient Film Technology but uses misters to spread the liquid nutrients on the roots regularly insuring that the roots remain moist and viable.

For hydroponics to be successful, like all forms of gardening, plants need to receive the correct amount of moisture, light, nutrients and an agreeable climate.

Plants growing hydroponically absorb nutrients best if the pH is between 5.5 and 6. Pure water has a pH of 7 while impure water’s pH can be anywhere. Depending on the pH level of the nutritional solution chemicals, phosphoric acid will lower pH while potassium hydroxide raises it, must be added. Plants can grow in the wrong pH but they will not thrive and be productive.

Placing a simple airstone that is typically found in an aquarium into all reservoirs adds needed oxygen increasing the plants ability to absorb the nutrients through osmosis.

Many different types of artificial light available. Choose one that fits the budget and project. Often the lights will be set at 18 hours on and 6 which allows plants to complete the photosynthesis cycle.

Nutrients used should match the needs of the plants being grown. Purchase a fertilizer that is easily suspended in liquid otherwise the nutrients will settle to the bottom of the tank.

Climate, heat and humidity is important to all growing plants. When the temperature is too hot, plant stems become elongated and weak. Too cold and very little growth takes place. Many plants do better with a variation between day and night temperatures.

Plants that originate in tropical or coastal areas do better with more humidity than plants from a drier climate. The amount of humidity needed depends on the crop while the amount of humidity in the air changes with the number of plants. When the air is too dry, leaf edges turn brown, too humid and mildew forms. Fans and vents to can be used to regulate humidity.

Hydroponics like all forms of gardening takes time and labour. Before setting up a system do research and choose one that will work in the environment provided.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com