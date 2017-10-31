Park: Central Alberta boasts the best volunteers

Central Alberta is known for its volunteers. We have a history of hosting world class events such as the World Junior Hockey Tournament, the Briar and Scotties for curling. We are soon host the largest sporting event in Canada – the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Time and time again Central Albertans step up to volunteer.

Volunteers who donate their time on the front line or in the operation of an event are known as service volunteers. These amazing people carry out the programs or services of the organization that they are volunteering for. At our foundation, we have over 2,000 of this type of volunteers. They are vital in our fundraising efforts at the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation. Because of these volunteers we are able to raise literally millions of dollars to put back into the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and other sites in Alberta Health Services’ Central Zone.

Once this group of volunteers is done fundraising, another group of volunteers takes over. These volunteers are the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s Board of Directors. This group carries a tremendous amount of responsibility. Even though they are volunteers they have the highest level of decision-making and legal authority in the foundation.

By law, the board of directors is legally responsible for the foundation’s resources and activities. That means they are responsible for the financial health of the foundation as well as the actions of the foundation and its employees and volunteers. Keep in mind this is a volunteer position.

The primary function of the board of directors is to ensure the vision, mission and values of the foundation are carried out in order to meet the expected outcomes of the organization. They are also responsible for setting the future direction of the foundation. They also play a key role in delivering this messaging to the community that they serve.

There are 15 volunteers on the foundation board, ranging from health-care practitioners and physicians, to local business owners, to philanthropists and retirees. This mix ensures that there is a broad range of experience and views in the room while making decisions. The board elects a leader amongst themselves. This position is the chair of the board of directors of the foundation.

The chair is the voice for the 15 volunteers that form our board. This position carries a lot of responsibility as the voice for this group. The chair is the board’s link to the foundation staff through their employee, the CEO of the Foundation. The chair communicates the board’s goals and priorities for the organization to the CEO to carry out with staff and volunteers.

This volunteer position requires more than selling tickets or running an event, which are both important in fundraising. It takes on the legal responsibility and risk for the entire organization. Board members of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation are asked to make a minimum of a three year commitment with the possibility of serving up to seven years in total. That requires a commitment that in most cases goes above and beyond what most people commit to when they volunteer.

At the foundation, we are grateful for the amazing people that sit on our board of directors and the skills and expertise they bring to ensure that we maximize what we put back into the hospital. If you see one of these people, be sure to thank them for what is often a thankless job.

Iaian Park is the executive director of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.