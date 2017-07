Storm chaser and pilot, Matt Melynk, took these photos of the brooding storm near Rimbey on July 27 between 7 and 8 p.m.

Melynk said the storm had frequent lightning as well as strong winds and large hail. The green inside the cloud indicates large hail.

Photo by Matt Melynk