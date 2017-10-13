PHOTO: St. Mary’s Parish food drive raises more than 2,500 kg of food

The Red Deer Food Bank received a hefty food donation this past weekend after the busy Thanksgiving season.
St. Mary’s Parish held a food drive that raised 2,583 kilograms (5,695 lb.) for the food bank.
The Red Deer Food Bank received a hefty food donation this past weekend after the busy Thanksgiving season.
St. Mary’s Parish held a food drive that raised 2,583 kilograms (5,695 lb.) for the food bank.
Roads blocked off and schools and recreation centre on “hold and secure” on Friday
The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene