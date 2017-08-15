Quilters sew and donate quilts to those in need across Canada

More than 55 quilts were donated Ronald McDonald House in Red Deer on Monday

There is nothing more comforting than a warm quilt or a blanket when you’re sick.

Keeping sick children in mind, the Canadian Quilters’ Association called a quilt bee for Canada’s 150th birthday.

Quilters responded creating more than 2,600 handmade and one-of-a-kind quilts to donate Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada including more than 55 that were donated to the Ronald McDonald House – Central Alberta on Monday.

The Central Alberta Quilters’ Guild located in Red Deer was one of the many guilds that participated in the campaign. Fibre artist/quilter Wendy Greber with the guild said the organization has more than 100 members and approximately 80 per cent took part in the campaign.

The quilts will be part of a ‘welcome bag’ given to families when they stay at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Alberta along with many other goodies from a stuffed toy and toiletries so they feel at home.

“It is such an incredible donation for our families and the thing is what can make you feel more at home all warm and cozy more than a handmade quilt,” said development manager for Ronald McDonald House — Central Alberta Rhanda Bonet-Graham.

Many surrounding communities such as Innisfail, Olds, Rocky Mountain House, Ponoka, Lacombe and Stettler use the house in Red Deer.

“Quilters are very generous people and we are mostly mothers and grandmothers and we have a soft spot for children so it seemed like a good place to focus our energies,” said Linda Schmidt past president of the Canadian Quilters Association based in Calgary.

Each quilt has a ‘Canadiana fabric’ from the Canadian National Flag, Canadian Mounties, beavers, moose and Canadian geese proudly sewed on to commemorate Canada’s 150th.

Stacks of unfinished blocks and tops were sent to Canada’s big quilt bee back in June at the annual quilt conference and more than 90 volunteers quilted for four days. The association had a goal of about 1,000 quilts but exceeded their mission.

Ronald McDonald House – Central Alberta has 11 private family suites and in 2015/2016 there were 336 stays by families with children receiving care at the Red Deer Hospital Centre.

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com