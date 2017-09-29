Red Deer Food Bank gets $33K donation from Central Alberta business

A Central Alberta company raised more than $33,000 for the Red Deer Food Bank.

Rifco National Auto Finance presented the food bank with a cheque worth $33,534.90, money they raised from the Rifco charity golf classic this year and other fundraisers. The golf tournament was the biggest contributor.

According to a press release, the food bank was chosen because the fall months are typically slower for donations to the food bank.

“This support makes it easier for the Red Deer Food Bank to help those in our community that are going through tough times,” said Alice Kolisnyk, Red Deer Food Bank Society deputy director. “The money raised will go a very long way to provide the hard to donate items such as meat, margarine and milk that we put in our hampers.”

Throughout the year, staff at Rifco hold various fundraisers in support of the food bank. The final cheque will be presented in December.