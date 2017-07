Medicine River Wildlife Centre is beyond pleased to partner with Central Alberta Co-op in building their new “Wildlife Homes Playground.” The preparations are underway for the playground and it will be completed early summer of 2018.

“On behalf of Central Alberta Co-op and the Co-op Retailing System it is my privilege to be here today to present to the Medicine River Wildlife Centre a cheque for $133,000 from our 2017 Co-op Community Spaces Investment Program.