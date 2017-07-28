Submitted: Red Deer cadet awarded top honours at regional training camp

For his positive attitude, willingness to learn and musical skills Red Deer cadet Lucas LaGrange, a member of the 24 Red Deer, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, was presented with the Award of Excellence at the Rocky Mountain Cadet Training Centre (RMCTC) upon the completion of his three week Basic Pipes and Drums course.

LaGrange, who has been in cadets for four years, attended RMCTC to further develop his skills in bag piping. For three weeks LaGrange took part in daily theory classes, practice sessions, private lessons and performances. Along with his musical lessons, LaGrange took part in cadet activities and excursions including weekly parades and community outings which included the Calgary Stampede.

“For the course my goal was to gain the skills necessary to pass proficiency level 4 for piping,” said LaGrange who was just one of two cadets on his course that were able to perform with the advance RMCTC Pipes and Drums Performance band.

“My goal now with the band is to work towards being a pipe major.”

Every July and August RMCTC, located northeast of Cochrane, Alberta, welcomes over 250 cadets from across the Northwest region who are selected for beginner, intermediate and advanced Pipes and Drums courses. Along with the regionals courses, RMCTC also offers the national Cadet Leadership and Challenge Course which provides a unique and innovative atmosphere for all cadets.

During the Rocky Mountain Cadet Training Centre (RMCTC) Basic Pipes and Drums Course graduation parade held on July 28 Reed Deer cadet Lucas LaGrange, pictured right, was presented the course Award of Excellence by the event’s Reviewing Officer Lieutenant-Colonel John Martin.