Submitted: Sutters inducted in Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame

Five outstanding individuals, and perhaps one of the most celebrated families in all of hockey comprise the 2017 Induction Class for the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame (AHHF).

For any hockey fan in central Alberta, and especially in their hometown of Viking, when you say the names Brent, Brian, Darryl, Duane, Gary, Rich, Ron, Grace and Louis, the last name isn’t necessary. They are, simply, the best known, most recognizable and most famous hockey family in the world – the Sutter Family. Six brothers played in the National Hockey League. Four of them went on to become coaches and/or general managers.

Sunday’s AHHF Gala kicked off in the afternoon with a VIP reception for the 2017 inductees, and included dinner and the awards presentation. The 2017 Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Awards Gala is presented by the Hockey Alberta Foundation, Hockey Alberta, and ATB Investor Services.

The 2017 Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Awards ran Sunday evening at the Coast Hotel in Canmore, and is held in conjunction with the Hockey Alberta Foundation Golf Classic, a key fundraiser for the Hockey Alberta Foundation’s Every Kid Every Community Program.