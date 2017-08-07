2 members of Russian punk band Pussy Riot detained

MOSCOW — A member of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot says she and a bandmate have been detained after a protest outside the prison colony where a Ukrainian filmmaker is being held.

Film director Oleg Sentsov of Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was convicted of conspiracy to commit terror attacks by a Russian military court in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Maria Alyokhina tweeted Monday that she and Olga Borisova were detained outside the prison colony in Siberia a day after they put out a banner on the bridge nearby saying “Free Sentsov!”

Alyokhina was one of the two Pussy Riot members sentenced to two years in prison for a protest concert inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior.