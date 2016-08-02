First Friday offerings for August

Nature paintings, theatre games and a local film screening are part of Red Deer’s First Friday gallery receptions for August.

The Kiwanis Gallery in the downtown public library features a continuing art exhibit The Highways of Alberta, by painter Greg Pyra — as well as a performance from Improv Jelly.

Red Deer’s newest improvisation and sketch comedy group will play some theatre sports in the Snell Auditorium, next to the gallery operated by the Red Deer Arts Council. The reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. The improvs will be done in two half-hour sets — from 6:15 and 7 p.m. The art can be seen until Aug. 21.

Nature’s Pathways, an oil, acrylic and mixed-media exhibit by Rita Schoenberger, will be held until Sept. 4 at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre. A reception will be held from 4-6 p.m.

A screening of the 2013 Unveil Studios film, Ladder of My Life: The Incredible True Story of Monybany Dau, will be held after a 6 p.m. reception at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery.

The film is about a former child soldier from the south Sudan who marched for six weeks to an Ethiopian refugee camp and was educated in Cuba before arriving as a refugee in Canada.

Out of My Mind … Reflections of My Past is a show of oil and acrylic paintings by David Rinas. It’s running from Aug. 1-31 at The Hub on Ross Street. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Red Deer Art Club is holding a group show in the Corridor Gallery, downstairs at the Red Deer Recreation Centre. from Aug. 2 to Sept. 30. A First Friday reception will be held from 5-7 p.m.

Eclectica is a mixed-media art exhibit by Gertjan Zwiggelaar showing at Arbor Valley Cabinets, 4806-50th Ave., from Aug. 1-31. A reception will be held from 4-8 p.m.

Although there will be no First Friday receptions for them this month, other art shows can be seen at: white gallery (ceramics by Dawn Candy) and Coconut Room (paintings by Susan Woolgar). Both are at Sunworks on Ross Street.

An exhibit of self-portraits by local artists is showing at the Viewpoint Gallery in the City of Red Deer’s Culture Services building, 3827-30th St.

And Contemplation + Transformation, ceramics by Matthew Boyd and Jennifer Kalika-Kivinen, is at the Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs at Sunworks, Aug. 4-Sept. 10.

