Actress sues Weinstein, accusing him of sex trafficking

NEW YORK — A New York lawsuit accuses Harvey Weinstein of sex trafficking by luring an aspiring actress into a French hotel room and sexually assaulting her.

The lawsuit was filed Monday and says the movie producer went to London in 2014 and “groomed” Kadian Noble by telling her he had a film role in mind for her. It says later that year he again approached Noble and took her to his room at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes (kan), where he groped her and forced her to watch him masturbate.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein has denied the allegations.

The lawsuit was filed under a sex-trafficking statute that has a 10-year limit for filing a complaint against someone who travelled to commit a sexual assault. It seeks unspecified damages.

