A bar scene from Air Raids & Siren Songs is rehearsed by actors Jason Steele (in check shirt), Reid Mills, Kirstin Merriman and David Heikkinen. (Photo by Stephanie Grue).

Air Raids & Siren Songs reprises wartime songs and stories

Red Deer Players’ locally written revue runs from Nov. 2-11

The British pub is full of young Canadian service men and women who are joking, singing and trying to keep their thoughts from their uncertain futures.

London during the German blitzkrieg is the setting for Air Raids & Siren Songs, a musical revue with a revised script by Red Deer playwright Blaine Newton.

Red Deer Players’ remembrance-themed production will be launched at the Springbrook Multiplex on Nov. 2. It will travel to the Red Deer Legion for two shows on Nov. 4, and run Nov. 9-11 at the Scott Block in downtown Red Deer.

Newton originally wrote the dialogue that links 1940s musical standards (A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square, My Blue Heaven, Lili Marlene and others) as a commission from Central Alberta Theatre in the late 1980s.

Red Deer Players producers Nigel and Lori Lane had such fond memories of the original revue they were ready to dust off the script and reprise it. But after reading what he wrote nearly 30 years ago, Newton decided to do some re-writing first.

“I shortened up some of the monologues and swapped out some of the songs,” he said, until the play felt fresher and more punchy.

With a 14-person cast, Newton wants to convey the high-spirits of the Second World War era. But he also wants to show that beneath the “veneer” of corny jokes and bonhommerie, the young service men and women were scared and lonely.

Far from home, they were taking on duties that fell outside their comfort zones, he added.

“There were prairie boys joining the navy who had never seen the sea before… and how many people at the time would have even flown before, never mind trained to become a pilot?”

Air Raids & Siren Songs unfolds at the fictional Rose and Crown pub, owned by Alfie, a Canadian First World War veteran who stayed in England, and is now hosting a new generation of Canadian soldiers.

Newton said a few of the soldiers exhibit larger-than-life personalities, based on bravado. They flirt with Rosie, the barmaid, tell stories, and entertain themselves by singing hokey soldiers’ songs such as Lay That Luger Down and Quarter Master’s Stores.

Poignant memories will be recalled during the tunes I’ll Be Seeing You and As Time Goes By, and everybody will experience harrowing moments when the air-raid siren goes off. The characters will also share intimate thoughts and fears with the audience through monologues.

The revue’s musical director and musician is Ross Dabrusin, and the show is being directed by Suzanne Hermary.

Newton, who’s written about 20 plays, including some staged by Edmonton theatre companies, partly drew on the experiences of his grandfather, a soldier of the Great War, and his late father, who fought in the Second World War, for the story lines.

He pulled together information based on their shared snippets of wartime memories. “My father was very proud of his service, but soldiers of that era didn’t talk about it much…”

As fewer of these veterans remain alive, Newton feels it’s more important than ever to continue telling their stories.

“These people lived at a time when saying (you’re fighting for) ‘king and country’ wasn’t ironic, the way it is now… but they were no different than us.”

For tickets and show times, please visit www.reddeerplayers.com.


Most Read

