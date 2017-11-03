(Contributed image).

Barenaked Ladies perform Monday in Red Deer

A dollar from each ticket sale goes to a music charity

Barenaked Ladies must have a thing for Red Deer.

The group is back to perform in the city for the second time in two years.

Barenaked Ladies last performed in Red Deer in November 2015, and are stopping in the city again during their Canada 1 Five O tour.

The Toronto-based band will be performing a more intimate concert this time at the Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 6— and the show is a near sell out.

A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to MusiCounts, a non-profit helping keep music education alive in schools and communities across the country.

Barenaked Ladies have been around for three decades, producing 15 studio albums that have sold 14 million copies world-wide.

The group has won eight Juno Awards and received multiple Grammy nominations, created the theme for the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory, and the chart-topping tunes One Week, If I Had $1,000,000, Pinch Me, Brian Wilson, Old Apartment and others.

Tickets are available from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.


