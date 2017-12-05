‘Breadwinner’ author says the film adaptation gaining awards buzz is ‘phenomenal’

Canadian author Deborah Ellis says the big screen adaptation of “The Breadwinner” that’s getting major awards buzz is “a phenomenal piece of work.”

In a phone interview from her home in Simcoe, Ont., Ellis credited the movie’s director Nora Twomey and her team of animators for taking her young adult novel to new audiences.

First published in 2000, “The Breadwinner” tells the story of Parvana, an 11-year-old Afghan girl living under Taliban rule. She dresses up as a boy to help provide for her family while her father is wrongfully imprisoned by the Taliban.

The film version, a Canadian co-production, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and counts Angelina Jolie among its executive producers.

Earlier this week it was nominated for 10 Annie Awards, which celebrate animated work, including best independent animated feature. “The Breadwinner” trails only Pixar’s “Coco” which has 13 nominations.

Ellis thinks ”The Breadwinner“‘s story might resonate more now than when her book was first released because conditions in Afghanistan have become more widely understood.

