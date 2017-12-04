Canadian animated short ‘Fox and the Whale’ among 10 films in Oscar race

A self-financed animated short by Robin Joseph of Toronto is one step closer to an Oscar nomination.

Joseph’s “Fox and the Whale” is among 10 short animated films that have advanced in the voting process for the 90th Academy Awards.

Joseph, who directed and produced the independent film, says he made it in his home studio.

His girlfriend, Kim Leow, did the character animation for the story about a fox crossing vast terrain in search of an elusive whale.

Joseph was born and raised India and moved to Toronto in 2002 to study animation.

The five nominees for the best animated short film Oscar will be revealed on Jan. 23, 2018, along with the contenders in all the other categories.

Joseph’s competition includes “Lou” by Pixar Animation Studios, “Cradle” by the University of Southern California, and “Life Smartphone” from the China Central Academy of Fine Arts.

The other films in contention are: “Dear Basketball” (Glen Keane Productions); ”Garden Party” (MOPA); “In a Heartbeat” (Ringling College of Art and Design); “Lost Property Office” (8th in Line); “Negative Space” (Ikki Films); and “Revolting Rhymes” (Magic Light Pictures).

The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018.