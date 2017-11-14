Canadian ‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell speaks out amid allegations against producer

VANCOUVER — Canadian “Arrow” star Stephen Amell is offering to help “in any way, shape or form” as Warner Bros. Television Group investigates allegations of sexual harassment against an executive producer for a number of Vancouver-shot superhero shows.

Andrew Kreisberg has been suspended from his work on “Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow” amid accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching from 19 former and current employees.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Amell said he offered his support to the “Arrow” cast and crew on Monday morning.

Amell stressed to them that “if anyone ever feels anything less than 100 per cent safe or anyone feels as though they aren’t allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are, that they should come to whomever they’re supposed to go to and that I’ll stand right beside them, right behind them.”

“I’ll speak on their behalf, if need be,” said the Toronto native, who starred in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

“I also think that in situations like this, if you’re not an active part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem, period.”

The accusations against Kreisberg were first reported by Variety, which did not identify the 15 women and four men, who said they feared retaliation.

Kreisberg told Variety: “I have made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek.”

Kreisberg’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Both Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. released statements stressing they’re committed to creating a safe working environment for employees and those involved in productions.

Amell said he stands behind and fully supports the public statements made by “Arrow” star Emily Bett Rickards and “Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist about the allegations.

“Our biggest asset on ‘Arrow’ is our crew, and furthermore, their biggest strength and our biggest strength is working on it as a team,” said Amell.

“I think that we can do this because we promote and we champion a safe and progressive work environment.”

