This combination photo shows Kevin Spacey at the Tony Awards in New York on June 11, 2017, left, and Christopher Plummer during a portrait session in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 25, 2013. Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scottâ€šÃ„Ã´s finished film â€šÃ„ÃºAll the Money in the Worldâ€šÃ„Ã¹ and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before itâ€šÃ„Ã´s supposed to hit theaters. People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly say Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. (AP Photo)

Canadian filmmakers commend Ridley Scott for replacing Spacey with Plummer

TORONTO — The decision to erase Kevin Spacey from Ridley Scott’s finished biographical drama “All the Money in the World” and replace him with Canadian actor Christopher Plummer — just six weeks before theatrical release — has filmmakers applauding and marvelling at how the team will pull it off.

“First of all, I think it should be commended for them to not give up,” said Michael Dowse, Canadian director and co-writer behind the “Fubar” franchise, which recently launched as a new series on Viceland.

“They obviously believe in their film and they obviously believe that the film is bigger than the one part. I think it’s highly ambitious but if anybody can do it, it’s Ridley Scott. He’s a real general and he’s also got a great team behind him.”

On Wednesday, news broke that Spacey is being cut from the film in the wake of sexual assault allegations that also led to his firing from Netflix’s “House of Cards.”

“I think it’s completely the right thing to do,” said Emmy Award-winning Canadian writer-director Patricia Rozema.

“It’s a big, bold message,” added Jennifer Jonas, who owns New Real Films and has produced features including “Born to Be Blue” starring Ethan Hawke.

“I think it’s Hollywood trying to come to terms with their decades of complicity with sexual harassment. It’s certainly extreme but it’s hard to deny that Ridley Scott’s heart (seems) to be in the right place.”

Spacey had already shot his scenes as billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, grandfather of kidnapped teen John Paul Getty III. Co-stars include Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, and Timothy Hutton.

The film, which is set in 1973, is due to hit theatres Dec. 22.

“If anyone could do it, Ridley Scott could, because of course he had similar experience … when Oliver Reed died (during the making of) ‘Gladiator’ and he had to manipulate the images and fake over the shoulders and all that stuff,” said Jonas.

Still, cutting out an actor entirely and replacing that person after shooting is wrapped appears to be a first.

“There’s obvious examples of Martin Sheen replacing Harvey Keitel in ‘Apocalypse Now,’ or Michael J. Fox replacing Eric Stoltz in ‘Back to the Future,’ but that’s in production,” said Dowse.

“I’ve never heard of it being done on post-(production). Normally they just bury the film and the film never gets seen.”

Spacey reportedly spent about eight days filming scenes, which makes replacing him “within the realm of the contemplatable,” said Jonas. “If it were something like 60 days, it would be impossible to imagine.”

On such a high-profile production, chances are they’ve kept all the sets, wardrobe and wigs.

“So from just a logistical primary standpoint, I guess his main challenge would be reconvening the other actors,” said Jonas.

Options for the re-shoots include returning to original locations or relocating some scenes to simpler settings. Face replacement technology and other visual effects could also be used.

But the job might be easier if they focus on close-ups “because there’s only one person in the shot,” said Rozema.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of close-ups — and Christopher is going to love that. They just make you feel more important and a bigger presence in the movie.”

Dowse noted allegations have been mounting against Spacey since the end of October, so Scott has had about a week and a half to devise a plan for the role.

“They’re probably knee-deep in it,” he said.

And Plummer, who was born in Toronto and won a best-supporting actor Oscar for “Beginners,” was reportedly Scott’s first choice for the role of J. Paul Getty, “so in a way it’s worked out for the film,” he added.

“He’s one of our greatest living actors, so he’ll be able to do it, and there’s probably some level of awareness and preparation for the role, if he was Ridley’s original choice,” said Dowse.

Plummer, 87, is also closer to the age of the character than 58-year-old Spacey and likely won’t need to spend as much time getting prosthetics and makeup done.

Such prosthetics can be seen on Spacey in the trailer for the film, one of several pieces of marketing material that are already out there and now need to be redone.

“They’re pros so I’m sure they’ll be fine continuity-wise,” said Dowse, noting Scott is “very efficient” as a director.

“They’ve obviously found a new way of doing it and … they should be applauded for doing it. It’s a really brave and great move.

“He’s being erased from a film, so there are repercussions for your actions, and there’s no way that one bad apple should bring down what looks like a pretty great film.”

Previous story
’Magnum, P.I.’ actor John Hillerman dies at 84
Next story
The CMA Awards played it safe at precisely the wrong moment

Just Posted

Innisfail bomber hopes to appeal conviction

Brian Malley has filed leave to appeal his 2015 murder conviction to Supreme Court of Canada

City hall shut down after fentanyl scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Deal with developers proposed for contentious paving project

Lacombe County and RV resort developers were at odds over timeline for paying for paving

Alix man attacked by machete-wielding home invaders

The 42-year-old victim sustained shoulder gash, missing toes

Hunting Hills finish Bike-A-Thon after threat

School spirit alive and well in Red Deer

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month