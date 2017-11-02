Canadian ‘This Is Us’ viewers hear Kevin Spacey reference scrubbed in U.S.

TORONTO — A passing mention of Kevin Spacey was scrubbed from Tuesday night’s U.S. broadcast of “This Is Us” but the edited version of the episode was not delivered to CTV before it aired in Canada.

The episode included a flashback scene in which a struggling actor learns his roommate has won a role in a major movie.

In the scene filmed before Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, the thrilled roommate bursts into an apartment to share the news.

“I booked the Kevin Spacey movie,” he says.

Christian Bale replaced Spacey’s name in the version that aired on NBC in the United States.

“This Is Us” producer 20th Century Fox Television said it decided to remove Spacey’s name based on “recent events.”

A spokeswoman for CTV said the network was only informed on Wednesday of the “last-minute change” and went to air with the “only version that was delivered.”

CTV said on-demand platforms will carry the updated version of the episode and any future airings will also include the revised scene.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Spacey has said he doesn’t remember the alleged encounter reported by BuzzFeed News last weekend but apologized if such “drunken behaviour” occurred.

The cascading fallout for Spacey includes a halt to production on his Netflix series “House of Cards” and the loss of an award he was to be given later this month by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

