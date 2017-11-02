CBC to broadcast Leonard Cohen tribute concert on radio, TV

Leonard Cohen’s star-studded tribute concert will air on CBC radio platforms on Tuesday and on CBC-TV in January.

The concert takes place at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Monday featuring musical guests that span generations, from Sting, Elvis Costello and k.d. lang to modern artists like Feist, Lana Del Rey and members of the Lumineers.

The CBC will mark Tuesday’s one-year anniversary of Cohen’s death with the radio broadcast of “Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen” on CBC Radio 2. It will also stream at CBCMusic.ca.

A televised version of the concert will air on Jan. 3, 2018 on CBC-TV.

The CBC also partnered with Montreal’s contemporary art museum on the new documentary “Leonard Cohen: A Crack In Everything,” which explores his influence on a generation of artists. It airs Dec. 3 on the CBC Documentary channel. The museum’s new Cohen exhibit opens next Thursday.

The CBC is also releasing a mobile app next Thursday that guides fans through Cohen’s favourite parts of Montreal, with narration from singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright.

Two mobile tours will “take strollers from the sites of the 1950s cafes where Cohen wrote his earliest poems to Parc du Portugal, just steps from his final home in the city.”

