Charity show revives ‘SCTV”s Grimley, Bittman

TORONTO — A star-studded benefit that revived “SCTV” hosers Bob and Doug McKenzie for a one-night-only performance has raised $325,000.

The charity show featured comics Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis on the Second City stage, alongside fellow former “SCTV”-ers Martin Short, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.

Second City says the intimate evening saw the McKenzie brothers riff on craft beer, political correctness and inventing rap on their first album. Meanwhile, Short revived his manic manchild Ed Grimley and performed as clueless Hollywood reporter Jiminy Glick, who conducted a celebrity interview with Rick Mercer.

O’Hara and Levy reprised their “SCTV” characters Bobby Bittman and Lola Heatherton, while former “Saturday Night Live” star Dan Aykroyd offered up some auctioneering and blues.

Geddy Lee was a surprise musical guest, who led a rousing rendition of Bob and Doug’s hit “Take Off.” That was in addition to appearances by musicians Paul Shaffer, Ian Thomas and Murray McLauchlan, and comics Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald and Scott Thompson of The Kids in the Hall, and Robin Duke and Katherine Greenwood of Women Fully Clothed.

Second City says proceeds went to Thomas’ nephew Jake Thomas, who was paralyzed from the waist down after a snowmobiling accident. Funds also went to Spinal Cord Injury Ontario.