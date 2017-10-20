Cirque du Soleil brings new artistic ice show to Red Deer

Tickets sales for May shows start next month

The worlds of circus acrobatics and skating will artistically collide when Cirque du Soleil presents its brand-new creation CRYSTAL at Red Deer’s Centrium next spring.

CRYSTAL will explore the artistic limits of ice with unique performances that push boundaries at Westerner Park during seven performances from May 9-13, 2018.

Gymnasts and skaters will seamlessly combine disciplines “for a world class audience experience.” Synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating routines will be featured alongside the traditional swinging trapeze, aerial traps and other acrobatics in a story line about self-discovery and imagination.

CRYSTAL is billed as “an adrenaline-packed show for the whole family.”

Tickets will be available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting 10 a.m. Nov. 6. (Cirque Club membership is free. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com). Pre-sale tickets for Red Deer performances of CRYSTAL will be available from Nov. 8-9. (Visit www.ticketsalberta.com/event/newsletter/ for a pre-sign-up code).

Regular ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 on www.TicketsAlberta.com.