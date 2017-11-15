‘Come From Away’ being adapted into a film with Canadian creators

LOS ANGELES — The hit homegrown musical “Come From Away” is getting the big-screen treatment.

The Mark Gordon Company says it will produce and finance a feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning show.

Canadian husband-and-wife writing duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein — who penned the book, music and lyrics — will also adapt the feature screenplay.

The show is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The remote town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

After being staged in several cities, including Toronto, the show began performances on Broadway in February.

“Come From Away” was nominated for seven Tonys, with Christopher Ashley nabbing the show’s sole trophy for best director of a musical.

Last month, producers announced the show had recouped its $12-million investment in less than eight months on the Great White Way.

“Come From Away” will return to Toronto with an all-Canadian cast at Mirvish Productions’ Royal Alexandra Theatre on Feb. 13, 2018.

The show will also hit Winnipeg for a limited four-week engagement, from Jan. 4 to Feb. 3, 2018, at the John Hirsch Mainstage at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

“Come From Away” is also preparing for a North American tour next year, kicking off at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

“When we wrote ‘Come From Away’ we wanted to honour what happened in Gander on the days following 9/11, and our greatest hope was that someday our musical would be performed in schools to share this remarkable true story,” Sankoff and Hein said Wednesday in a statement.

“The last year has felt like an amazing dream, with the show travelling across North America (including a stop in Gander) and continuing to play to standing-room-only audiences on Broadway.

“A film adaptation gives us the chance to share this celebration of the best of humanity with audiences everywhere. We are happily overwhelmed that people want to see stories about people caring for others with incredible generosity and compassion.”

