Cornerstone Youth Theatre brings adventurous Mr. Toad to Red Deer stage

The number ‘Weasels Reign’ from the next Cornerstone Youth Theatre musical. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Mr. Toad and his devoted friends Ratty and Mole take on the dastardly Weasels in Cornerstone Youth Theatre’s next stage production.

The Adventures of Mr. Toad, which opens on Friday Nov. 17 and runs to Nov. 26 at the New Life Fellowship Church, is a fun musical about friendship and about how buddies help each other out of tight spots, said director Laura DeGraff.

The script centres on obsessive motorist Mr. Toad, who’s always getting himself into sticky predicaments. It’s been adapted from Kenneth Grahame’s beloved story, The Wind in the Willows, by Piers Chater-Robinson, who also came up with catchy music and lyrics inspired by the tale, including the ensemble numbers Messing About and Weasels Reign.

There are 48 enthusiastic Red Deer-area kids in the cast from age eight to 18, and an additional 20 youths in the technical crew, said DeGraff, who believes The Adventures of Mr. Toad will be a highly enjoyable show for all ages.

For more information, please visit cornerstoneyouththeatre.org. Tickets are $15 at the door, or less expensive if ordered in advance either online or by calling 403-986-2981.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

