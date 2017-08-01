Cosby’s defence attorney wants off the case before retrial

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby’s defence attorney in his sex assault trial that ended with a deadlocked jury wants off the case before a retrial that’s scheduled to begin in November.

Lead defence lawyer Brian McMonagle of Philadelphia filed documents Tuesday seeking to withdraw as Cosby’s counsel. He says Cosby is taking steps to secure new lawyers.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill will consider the request at a pre-trial conference Aug. 22.

Cosby is being retried on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand more than a decade ago.

Prosecutors found themselves back at square one June 17 after a judge declared a mistrial. The jury failed to reach a verdict in more than 52 hours of deliberations.

The 80-year-old comedian has said his encounter with the former Temple University worker was consensual.

