Daniel Levy on hosting ‘The Great Canadian Baking Show’

On the surface, comedy star Daniel Levy’s hosting role on “The Great Canadian Baking Show” may seem ironic.

After his days making audiences laugh on several MTV Canada after-shows, he had no interest in hosting a TV show again, says the star and co-creator of “Schitt’s Creek.”

And he’s a terrible baker, he admits.

“It is almost stuff of legend how bad I am as a cook,” Levy said with a laugh in a recent phone interview.

“I’m an invitee to a dinner party. I’m not the person who’s inviting you over.”

Yet when Levy watched the wildly popular BBC series “The Great British Baking Show” on Netflix, he got swept up in its thoughtful portrayal of amateur confectionery makers competing in a series of challenges.

“I found myself being quite moved by a show that prides itself not on tearing people down but rather lifting people up,” he said. ”It is a competition-based show but the competition isn’t about bakers talking trash about each other or sabotaging each other. It’s about the baker and their oven, not the baker and the baker beside them.”

Levy became a “diehard” fan and tweeted that if the show ever came to Canada, he would love to throw his hat in the ring to host.

“I woke up the next morning to a barrage of tweets back at me not only letting me know that it was coming to Canada but that it was coming to CBC,” he said.

“By the end of the week I had gotten a call asking if I was legitimately interested.”

Debuting Wednesday, “The Great Canadian Baking Show” features a diverse slate of 10 amateur bakers, from a human rights lawyer to a dentist and a graphic designer.

In each episode, they compete in visually sumptuous culinary challenges over three rounds — the Signature Bake, the Technical Bake and the Show Stopper.

The final three then compete for the “Great Canadian Baking Show” title.

Levy co-hosts alongside British actress Julia Chan. Pastry chefs Bruno Feldeisen and Rochelle Adonis serve as judges.

“Those guys opened my mind to new things that I never knew you could do or knew you could eat or knew you could have those flavour combinations,” said Feldeisen, the French-born former executive pastry chef for the Four Seasons in New York and Vancouver.

Like Levy, Feldeisen was also drawn in by the positivity in a TV genre that can sometimes be cutthroat.

“I think it was very well-spirited, it brings the best of people out,” he said. ”When we left, everybody was crying.”

Levy said he became known as “the sampler” on set.

“I thought, ‘If I’m going to do it you have to go all in, so I want to know every step of the process.’”

Levy even tried honing his baking skills before filming.

For three weekends in a row, he baked a focaccia bread to try to nail the recipe. By the end, it wasn’t great but it was “certainly edible.”

“There’s so much more to baking than what I thought, which was opening a box of Duncan Hines cake mix and adding a few eggs, some milk and throwing it in the oven,” said Levy.

“Bakers are focused on the details and they have the patience levels that I could only dream of having. So it’s quite remarkable to sit back and watch these people hone these kills that they’ve developed in addition to their everyday jobs.”

Previous story
Cynthia Nixon to host the National Book Awards

Just Posted

Castor trial: Son insists he played no role in his parents’ death

Jason Klaus admitted he was nearby on the night they were killed in 2013

Weapons and counterfeit money recovered from stolen car

Red Deer RCMP arrest 25-year-old man

Arrests made in Red Deer after stolen vehicle recovered

Vehicle connected to dangerous driving complaints

Red Deer College holds informational open house

Public can tour campus, see program displays on Nov. 4

Red Deer art galleries full of eclectic works for First Friday in November

Seven local galleries have opening receptions

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month