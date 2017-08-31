Destiny’s Child, Fifth Harmony survives after the storm

Fifth Harmony looked to megastar girl group Destiny’s Child as they transitioned to a foursome.

The pop stars, who parted ways with Camila Cabello in late last year, say Kelley Rowland offered advice and encouragement during that difficult time.

Destiny’s Child went through similar changes before settling on the final lineup, the trio of Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams.

Ultimately, Fifth Harmony chose to remain a quartet. They doubled down on that decision during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, where a stand-in fifth member was tossed from the stage as they performed.

Naming their recently released third album after the group drives the point home — though they’ve downsized, they feel stronger than ever. “Fifth Harmony” features the hit song “Down,” which won the best pop video VMA.