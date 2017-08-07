Eckville preparing for a weekend long party with Jamboree

The Eckville Jamboree is just around the corner and organizers are preparing for the weekend full of fun and entertainment.

This year’s jamboree marks the 15th year the event has taken place in Eckville.

Music will flow all weekend beginning Aug. 11 with the final stands of music finishing Aug. 13.

The event brings together some of the best amateur musicians around Eckville to the Eckville Community Centre to perform for eager dancers.

The country music spectacle has become a mainstay for the community of Eckville.

In years past the event has brought in as many as 800 guests.

The show is headlined by Steve Potter’s “Black Velvet” on Friday night, and Jerry Goertzen’s “Country Gems” will be playing Saturday Night.

The legion will be providing supper for Friday and Saturday. Supper is an extra cost to the weekend tickets.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 11 with music and dancing.

The organizers claim the event is a great place to not only reacquaint yourself with old friends, but meet some new ones as well.

Tickets are currently available and cost $20 for the entire weekend. Those interested can also purchase tickets for individual days.

For more information about the upcoming jamboree, Aug. 11-13, call Lloyd Greenough at 403-887-5677.

megan.roth@eckvilleecho.com