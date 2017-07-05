Fan foiled three times in bid to see Adele

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A Newfoundland woman was banking on the third time being the charm in her seemingly cursed bid to see Adele.

Lori Shortall and two girlfriends jetted off to London, England, last Friday, thrilled by the prospect of finally getting to see Adele in concert as the British songstress wrapped up a tour that had been plagued by health issues.

But, when Shortall checked her email hours after settling into their hotel and just days before the scheduled concert, she was stunned to see one from the concert promoter announcing that the performance at Wembley Stadium had been cancelled.

For Shortall — a 48-year-old music teacher from St. John’s — the news was a frustrating three-peat coming after she had bought tickets to Adele concerts in 2011 and in 2016 only to have them cancelled at the last minute.

“I could not believe it when I saw that email — it didn’t even enter my head that it would be cancelled!” she said from a shop in London, where she and her pals were wrapping up their vacation. ”I was so disappointed I couldn’t even tell the girls — I couldn’t even deal with it — it was almost like it was a dream. So yeah, that’s bad juju, bad karma!”

Soon after she heard that the London concert was being cancelled because of the singer’s recurring vocal cord issues, Shortall took to social media to appeal to her for a private audience.

On her Facebook page, Shortall posted a photoshopped picture of her and Adele arm-in-arm, along with a direct appeal to the singer.

“I still haven’t seen you in concert and I estimate I have forked out almost $10,000 now. Help a girl out!!!! All I want is five minutes of your time and a cup of tea!!!,” Shortall said in her post.

Some people commenting on the site used lines from one of the singer’s biggest hits, saying, “Hello, it’s me. I’ve been travelling around the world in hopes that I could see. You performing, for all your fans. But still no sight of you and now I’m down about 10 grand.”

Shortall also reached out to TV talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden in a bid to have them arrange a tea date with Adele, but has so far not heard back from either.

Shortall’s history with the singer, known for her devastating ballads and overpowering vocals, goes back to 2011 when she bought tickets to see her in Houston, where her sister was living at the time. She took a few days off work at her school and flew down. As she was heading to the concert, a friend told her it had been cancelled because the singer had a vocal hemorrhage.

Five years later, she and her husband decided to go to Phoenix, Arizona, for a vacation so he could mountain bike and she could take in an Adele concert.

“So, he got to do lots of biking and I didn’t get to see my show!” she said with a chuckle.

Her tale of woe has captured the attention of British media, with the Sun newspaper interviewing her by phone on a bus to Windsor Castle and Stonehenge. She says everyone on the bus could hear her story, and that at least two couples had travelled from the United States and Israel to see the concert.

“So the whole bus heard my interview and were looking at me like, ‘Oh my God woman, nobody has that kind of luck,’” she said through laughter.

Still, Shortall, who sings herself, says she and her friends are not upset with the singer and if given the opportunity would wish her a good recovery.

“The first thing I would do is to absolutely wish her well and then I’d say, ‘Hey girl, you need to cut a girl a break. Let’s hang out!’” she said. “I’m sure we would enjoy each other’s company.”