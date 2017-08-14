Female stunt driver dies after crash on set of ‘Deadpool 2’ in Vancouver

A female stunt driver working on the movie “Deadpool 2” has died after a crash on a set for the film in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver police say the driver was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred on the movie set on Monday morning.

A crumpled motorcycle was seen laying on its side at the location of the accident near Vancouver’s waterfront. A window of Shaw Tower was also smashed near where the movie was being shot.

Nathan Kramchynski works on the seventh floor of the building and said he had been watching rehearsals of the stunt at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The stunt woman had been riding the motorcycle down a set of stairs from the convention centre and stopped when she reached the street, he said.

When the accident happened, the driver appeared to pick up speed, crossed the street and swerved to avoid pedestrians before disappearing from his view, said Kramchynski.

“She lost control really quickly. It happened in a split second,” he said. “She was going full throttle and then there’s a building there.”

He said a fire truck and police cars arrived “instantly.”

“The response was actually incredible,” he said.

The ambulance remained at the scene for about 15 or 20 minutes before leaving, he added.

Deadpool, a Marvel Comics superhero, is played by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.

Sharmina Kermalli said she had just walked into a Starbucks next door to where the accident happened when she heard a loud crash.

She ran out of the coffee shop and saw a woman’s body lying across where a window had been.

Glass was still falling on the woman, Kermalli said.

“I was thinking, what if I was just five seconds (later),” she said, explaining that she had just walked by the spot where the crash happened.

A crumpled motorcycle was seen laying on its side at the location of the accident.

Police say they have officers at the scene and investigators with WorkSafeBC, the provincial workplace safety agency, are also looking into the crash.

Monday’s crash happened just half a block from the scene of an accident on Sunday where a bus hit several pedestrians, killing one man and injuring two others.