Foreigner rocks Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Lead singer Kelly Hansen and guitarist Bruce Watson of Foreigner play Cold As Ice at the Friday night’s concert at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Foreinger lead singer Kelly Hansen sings Double Vision at the band’s Friday night concert at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson (left) and guitarist Bruce Watson play side-by-side during the band’s show at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer on Friday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Foreigner took the stage at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer on Friday night playing its smash hit songs such as Cold As Ice, I Want To Know What Love Is and Double Vision. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)