Former Sylvan Lake resident wins at CCMA

Matty McKay was announced Guitar Player of the Year at this year’s CCMA

After numerous years of being nominated, one time Sylvan Lake resident Matty McKay has won a Canadian Country Music Award.

McKay received the award for Guitar Player of the Year during the 2017 CCMAs last weekend.

His award was not televised and was presented during the industry gala on Sept. 9.

“It isn’t about the awards, but it is nice to be recognized,” McKay said in a past interview with the Sylvan Lake News about being nominated.

McKay also performed at the award show, which aired from Saskatoon Sunday night. He was on stage with Brett Kessel, who won Male Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Interactive Artist of the Year.

McKay said he was honoured to have been nominated with the others in the category. McKay was up against the talents of Derek Caven, Ryan Davidson, Darren Savard and Brennan Wall.

For a complete list of winners from the CCMA go to www.ccma.org

