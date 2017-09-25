Francois Girard’s “Hochelaga” is Canada’s pick for best foreign-language film

Historical drama “Hochelaga” has been selected as Canada’s pick for the best foreign-language film category at next year’s Oscars.

Telefilm Canada said today Francois Girard’s movie will be submitted for consideration at a news conference in Montreal.

Finalists will be announced in December and five films will make the short-list in January 2018 for the award show.

The 90th Academy Awards will be celebrated Mar. 4, 2018.

Canada had finalists in the category three years in a row between 2010 and 2012.

Denys Arcand’s “The Barbarian Invasions,” in 2004 was the last Canadian entry to win best foreign-language film.