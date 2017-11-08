Friends star Aniston makes TV return with Witherspoon

LOS ANGELES — Friends star Jennifer Aniston is coming back to television and she’s partnering with Reese Witherspoon.

The Apple streaming service said Wednesday the actresses will star in and produce a behind-the-scenes drama series about a TV morning show.

Aniston came to fame as Rachel on the hit NBC comedy Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. She then focused on films, including Office Space, Bruce Almighty and Marley & Me.

The Oscar-winning Witherspoon (Walk the Line) made a TV splash last season with HBO’s Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies, which she starred in and produced with Nicole Kidman.

The new series marks a TV reunion for its stars: Witherspoon and Aniston played sisters on an episode of Friends.

Landing the buzzed-about project represents a coup for Apple, which said it’s ordered two seasons but didn’t announce the show’s title, release date or whether the shows will be distributed on iTunes or a different platform.

The series was described by Apple as “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.”

It will draw on Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter, CNN senior media correspondent. The 2013 book relates the rivalry between NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America.

Stelter is a consultant on the drama, and Jay Carson (House of Cards) is writing the pilot and is an executive producer along with Witherspoon and Aniston.

The show and Steven Spielberg’s reboot of his Amazing Stories 1980s anthology series are the first two original dramas ordered by Apple and follow the hiring earlier this year of Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht to oversee video content.

Previous story
Montreal journalist, author and filmmaker William Weintraub dead at 91
Next story
Quebec to tax online streaming giant Netflix with or without federal government

Just Posted

Money changes hands after Klaus murders

Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial continues Thursday

Bowden prison lockdown continues

Lockdown will continue until complete search of prison completed

RCMP searching for SUV theft suspect

RCMP warn the public not to approach suspect Michael Richter

Human remains used for first time in police dog training in Innisfail

This will help locate bodies more effectively

Slow economic recovery means smaller capital plans for Red Deer

Most projects maintain or upgrade current infrastructure

Blackfalds RCMP searching for “armed and dangerous” man

Blackfalds RCMP is looking for a 38-year-old man after he allegedly stole… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month