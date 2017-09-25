Get your groove on with Arthur Barker’s musical stylings

Arthur Barker will perform in Red Deer on Oct. 6 at the downtown library.

Known for fusing blues, folk-rock and country music, Arthur Barker, a Western Canadian songwriter, composer, a live performer and a recording artist, is coming to Red Deer.

The Red Deer Arts Council will present a special First Friday Red Deer Concert Performance of the Musical Stylings of Arthur Barker at the downtown library on Oct. 6 where Barker will perform two sets at 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

With a classic-contemporary approach to musical storytelling, Barker gives his listeners a nostalgic excitement that connects audiences of all generations. He combines his powerful vocal stylings with a mastery of piano, guitar and harmonica.

Barker has been a musician for the past four decades and has a unique way of connecting with diverse audiences. He has been played on the radio in North America, Europe as well as having performed regularly in Canada and in the Caribbean.

He recently released an eclectic collection of his music that showcases his newest work alongside industry artists like Morgan McKee and Eric Allison. His album, Somewhere Under the Radar is available on CD Baby and the first track, No Small Change has been released with a supporting video on YouTube.



