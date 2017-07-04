Gospel music to fill up Westerner Park

Gospel music fans will soon have a chance to sing for joy.

Canada’s largest Gospel Music Celebration will be held from July 13-15 at Westerner Park in Red Deer.

The event has been going on for more than 15 years, according to Canada’s Gospel Music Celebration president Wayne Dyck.

“It’s southern gospel music at its best,” Dyck said. “It’s a very meaningful event to a lot of people all across Canada – even some people from the U.S. come up for the three-day music festival.”

The event draws in around 3,500 to 4,000 people a night.

A number of artists will be performing almost the entirety of all three days, with evening concerts beginning at 6 p.m. each day.

On Thursday, 11th Hour, Booth Brothers, Canada’s Double Portion, Collingsworth Family, Greater Vision, Legacy Five, Mark Trammell Quartet and Triumphant Quartet will perform at the Centrium.

The next day on July 14, a few acts from the previous day will be joined by Pilkey Sisters and Potter’s Clay.

The third and final day of the event will see 11th Hour, 2nd Half Quartet, Booth Brothers, Collingsworth Family, Greater Vision, Legacy Five, Mark Trammell Quartet and Triumphant Quartet return to the stage, marking the end of Canada’s Gospel Music Celebration. All of the bands with the exception of 2nd Half Quartet will perform in July 14’s Celebration Evening Concert.

“They all have a passion for harmony music,” Dyck said. “Making a three-day event out of it makes it feel a little more special. It’s like a festival or a jamboree.”

Things get started at 9 a.m. July 13 and 9:30 a.m. on July 14-15 at the Parkland Pavilion. There will be a few more day-time concerts through each of the three days.

For the full schedule head over to www.gospelmusic.ca.

To buy tickets, search Canadian Gospel Music Celebration on www.ticketmaster.ca. If you have any questions, call the event’s office at 1-800-410-0188.