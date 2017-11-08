It’s a case of guru, heal thyself, in CAT’s next farce, Self Help

Michael Sutherland and Keith Edwards (right) rehearse a scene from Self Help, a CAT farce that opens Nov. 17. (Contributed photo).

Anyone can write a self-help book full of “malarkey” — or that’s the premise, anyway, of Central Alberta Theatre’s next farce by Norm Foster.

But can a couple of self-help gurus follow their own advice when their lives begin to unravel?

Audience members will have to check out Self Help, which opens on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Black Knight Inn dinner theatre, to find out.

Erna Soderberg performs double duty on this production, as she directs the play and also performs onstage as Bernice, the couple’s maid.

It’s the same small role she took on when CAT first staged this farce 11 years ago. “I’ve directed so much lately, it gives me a chance to be on stage,” explained Soderberg.

While Bernice is a minor part, “she’s funny,” added the CAT veteran, who believes that Self Help’s enduring script will keep the chuckles coming when the play is reprised during this Christmas season.

The plot concerns Hal and Cindy Savage, two down-at-heel actors, who feel they’ve hit bottom when they open in a dinner theatre on the outskirts of Flin Flon, Man., said Soderberg.

“They discover a self-help book and decide: We could write this!”

Hal and Cindy “fake it” and co-author a tome full of drivel and platitudes — yet it gets a huge reception from an audience, who mistakes their obvious advice for wisdom.

Next thing you know, the Savages are rich and famous, and living in a mansion with servants waiting on them.

But Soderberg said they’re none the happier — especially when a dead body ends up on their property. Worried their good name will be forever sullied if their readers find out, the couple stage a cover-up.

“What could possibly go wrong?” said Soderberg.

Enter a cop and a news-hound reporter and it’s pure pandemonium.

“Norm Foster has written a witty script that’s full of double entendres… it’s a farce so there’s a lot of door slamming and it’s fast paced.”

With six experienced CAT actors in the cast, including Angel Peterson as Cindy, Keith Edwards as Hal, and Michael Sutherland as the reporter, Soderberg believes Self Help will be a hoot.

“It’s a farce, and it’s fun, and it’s our Christmas show, so the idea is to keep them laughing!”

Self Help runs to Dec. 16. Tickets from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter