James Corden returns to host Hollywood Film Awards

James Corden will return as host of the Hollywood Film Awards later this year.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the awards, made the announcement in a press release Monday.

This is the third straight year that the “Late Late Show” host has helmed the ceremony, scheduled to take place Sunday, Nov. 5, in Beverly Hills, California.

This is the 21st year for the HFAs, which bills itself as “the official launch of the awards season.” Honorees for this year’s awards are set to be announced at a later date.

