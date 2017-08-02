James Wolk balances daddy duty with saving humanity on ‘Zoo’

NEW YORK — In real life, actor James Wolk is a new dad enjoying fatherhood and family time, but on the CBS summer drama “Zoo,” he’s trying to save the human race from mutant animal hybrids.

“I’m embracing it,” the 32-year-old actor said of adjusting to life after the birth of his son. “I’m also in love with him. You just figure it out.”

“Zoo,” now in its third season, has jumped 10 years to 2027. A cure to tame the wild animals attacking humans in the first two seasons has been found, but it has sterilized the human race.

And there are genetically modified, razor-backed hybrids wreaking havoc on the West Coast.

Wolk’s character, Jackson Oz, a zoologist, is trying to help people escape the area. Says Wolk about the Patterson novel: “… We’re so beyond that because he wrote a book and we’re three seasons in, so they’re just creating a new story all the time.”